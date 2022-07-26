The Lindale Police Department is advising drivers of an issue causing traffic delays.
The affected roads are Highway 69 North and FM 16W, or Main Street and E. Hubbard. The police department said the Texas Department of Transportation is doing maintenance near this intersection.
"While doing the maintenance, they found a large hole beneath the road and began to explore the situation," Lindale PD said in a Facebook post. "Currently the right lane (orange section on map) of the westbound traffic is closed. There is a possibility that all of westbound traffic east of 69N may have to be shut down due to the hole (magenta section)."
See map below:
If it is discovered that the hole is larger than expected, the eastbound lane may be required to be shut down as well (red section), the post stated.
"As a result, we are trying to relieve some of the tension in traffic by asking for a detour for all westbound traffic on E. Hubbard leading to Hwy 69N," Lindale PD stated.
All passenger vehicles can either make a left on Commerce and travel to E. South to get to Highway 69 N or you can make a right next to the library and travel to Valley Street. Once at Valley you can make a left to go back to Highway 69 N.
"We also ask all semi-tractor traffic make a right on Commerce to Valley to get onto 69N due to the tight turns that would occurring with the lane shut down," it said.