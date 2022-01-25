Editor's note: This is part of a series of stories on candidates in the First Congressional House District race.
“Because I have vision, because I have integrity, because I have commitment – that's what makes me a good fit for Congress,” said Jrmar Jefferson, Congressional District 1 candidate.
With Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, facing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the March AG primary, four Democratic candidates have stepped up to fill his place.
Candidates Gavin Dass, Stephen Kocen, Victor Dunn and Jefferson will be on the Democratic ballot in March. The winner will face the selected Republican candidate in the November general election.
Jefferson's involvement in politics began when he did not know how to help his father, who was the longest person in Texas history on death row, he said. Jefferson’s father's conviction was overturned after going to Supreme Court, he said.
After this, Jefferson went to college in California to become a teacher and help as he could. However, it was here that his professor and political science classmates encouraged him to register voters.
Jefferson is originally from Texarkana and currently lives there. Outside of politics, he is a board member of the nonprofit organization Eye on Sacramento, a member of the NAACP, has preached at churches, is an investor, small business owner, music producer and singer/songwriter, Jefferson said.
Jefferson said he began registering voters in 2013 and has helped more than 5,000 people register, Jefferson said. He was also a delegate for Bernie Sanders at the 2016 Democratic convention.
“When I started to register voters, an idea popped into my head that I can help enough people get what they need, become someone … I can bring awareness to the injustice that happened to many people including my father,” Jefferson said.
Being able to help people through their struggles and pain is what pushes him to run, Jefferson said. People who can “negotiate good deals for the rest of us,” is what is needed, he added.
If elected, Jefferson has five major areas he would like to improve as a congressman. These include the Health care Investment Literacy act, education, economic development, public safety and quality of life.
“Congress is about negotiation – It's about negotiating good deals and having the passion to unify people to get it done,” Jefferson said. “The issues that I'm focusing on are issues that exist in every congressional district.”
First, Jefferson said he wants to introduce the Health care Investment Literacy Act. The major goal of this is to invest in education and lifestyle to promote a healthy America through improved life expectancy, suiside prevention, maternal mortality prevention, education on preventable and treatable diseases and more.
Education is also a major priority for Jefferson. He would like to fund all students and schools, eliminate childhood hunger by feeding students, have advanced career and technical education programs and introduce the earn to learn system.
When it comes to economic development, Jefferson said he believes East Texas will be growing. It is important to build more homes, have an educated workforce, slow down inflation, create jobs, lower cost of living and ensure a livable wage.
In order to fix public safety, addressing poverty, rehabilitation for those who were in jail, a do better program, better relationships with law enforcement programs and more are needed, he said.
Finally, the quality of life for all Americans should be improved, Jefferson said. Everyone should have the right to vote and education on voting, food insecurities need to be eliminated, broadband access is necessary and most of all there needs to be a poverty prevention act, he said.
Jefferson said he believes in investments into families, communities and every American in order to improve the overall quality of life. With the message of, “uplifting all of us instead of a few of us,” Jefferson said he is confident he, and the Democratic Party, can win this race.
“We need to address the problems, and then find solutions,” Jefferson said. “It’s going to take love, it's going to take commitment, it's gonna take vision to accomplish this.”
While Jefferson said he believes he is the best candidate for the job, whoever wins, it is essential to do everything possible to invest into the people and end poverty.
“When we don’t invest into what we have right now, it does not become what it should be,” he said.
Jefferson said that out of all the candidates, he is the only one that will be able to cross party lines. For eight years he attended conventions for numerous political parties, learning about what each candidate and party wants, he said.
Each party essentially wants the same thing, but they are divided, he said. To successfully overcome issues, the parties need to unify and Jefferson said he could be a part of helping that happen.
“I’m an American before I’m a Democrat, and I’m a man before I’m a Democrat,” Jefferson said.
For more information about Jefferson and his campaign visit http://www.jeffersonforcongress.com/