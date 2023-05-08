The Democratic Club of Smith County will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, May 9.
This month's guest speaker is Pastor Josef Sorrels who will be speaking on Politics in the Black Pulpit.
Rev. Sorrels graduated from Morehouse College. Educated in Political Science, he is passionate about leading with the heart and the head. He is the pastor of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Greater Miles Chapel in Tyler.
Doors open at 7 p.m. at the AFL-CIO Union Hall located at 13146 Highway 110, across from Trane.
Refreshments will be served.