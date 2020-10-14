Several Democratic candidates came out Monday night on the downtown square in Tyler ahead of early voting, where they encouraged eligible voters to head to the polls sooner, rather than later, and shared their political platforms.
The event, titled "We Deserve More Rally: Get Out and Vote Early," was attended by a small crowd of supporters who had gathered to listen to the messages shared.
Candidates in attendance included:
• Texas House of Representatives - District 6 Democratic challenger Julie Gobble, who faces incumbent Republican Rep. Matt Schaefer at the polls;
• Texas House of Representatives - District 5 Democratic challenger LaWyanda Prince, who faces Republican incumbent Rep. Cole Hefner;
• Texas State Senate - District 1 Democratic challenger Audrey Spanko, who faces Republican incumbent State Sen. Bryan Hughes;
• and U.S. House of Representatives - Texas 1st Congressional District Democratic challenger Hank Gilbert, who faces Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert.
Community activist Ambra Phillips, who was also in attendance, encouraged people to take others to the polls and promoted incumbent District 2 City Councilman Broderick McGee, who is facing challenger Derrith Bondurant.