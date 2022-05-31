The entry deadline for the 32nd annual NET Health "Doc" Ballard Award for Excellence in Public Health was recently extended through Wednesday, June 1.
Nominations are for individuals or organizations that have gone above and beyond in their work of providing health services in the community.
Nominees can be anyone who either lives or whose primary work is in northeast Texas.
Nominees do not need to be a public health professional, their services can be cultural, health, welfare, religious, civic or philanthropic endeavors.
The award was established by NET Health as a lasting recognition of W.T Ballard's contribution to public health. Ballard's career started in 1946 as a registered professional engineer for the Texas Department of Health. Ballard became a key figure in the formation of the Health District and later served as chairman of the board.
Items required for nominees are a nomination letter with a 250-word description of why the nominee deserves the award, a one-page biography, no more than five supporting documents and a 4 by 5 inch photograph of the nominee.
A nomination should be mailed to NET Health, Attn: W.T. “Doc” Ballard Award, 315 N. Broadway, Suite 404, Tyler, TX 75702.
For more information, contact Chief Executive Officer of NET Health, George Roberts, at 903-535 -0036.