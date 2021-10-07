PALESTINE — Residents, members of the Palestine Chamber of commerce and others who were “curious as a cat” gathered Thursday at Dead Cat Ranch for what some might call a one-of-a-kind ribbon cutting.
The sprawling 1,200-acre ranch in the Piney Woods of East Texas and its animal-loving owners, Josh and Stacy Betts, welcomed more than 150 guests to the celebration that involved a unique way to cut the ribbon.
“Josh and I are going to throw axes in an attempt to cut the ribbon,” Betts said. “We are not too confident so we also have the traditional Chamber of Commerce scissors on hand.”
The event included a food and ice cream truck, live entertainment, ranch tours, children’s games, raffles, prize giveaways, and more.
Stacy’s parents, Jerry and Becky Spencer, have owned the property for more than 40 years and recently transitioned the ranch over to Stacy and her husband to take a less active ownership role.
Betts, who resides in Tyler, said she has always gotten a kick out of people’s reactions to the ranch’s quirky name.
“It’s not what people think,” she said with a smile. “It’s always interesting to hear their theory. We thought this would be a perfect time to hold a contest regarding how it got its name. Whoever comes up with the most creative story wins a free stay at the ranch.”
“We have enjoyed this beautiful property for many years and we felt like we needed to share it with others and try making it an East Texas destination vacation spot,” Betts said. “Our Airbnb is inclusive of so many different experiences, you cannot find anything like this in East Texas. Also, one unique thing is that you do get a Polaris Ranger to get around the property.”
Each stay at Dead Cat Ranch includes access to fishing, paddleboating and miles of ATV trails. It also offers a pool and hot tub, axe-throwing, archery, target shooting, games, hammocks, fire pits, grills and other outdoor activities. The ranch also offers horseback riding, gun rentals, clay shooting, ATV rentals, and firearm training courses for an additional fee.
Betts said she hopes they can continue to expand and draw guests from larger cities.
“Dead Cat Ranch is only a few hours away from big cities such as Dallas or Houston, so we hope to host opportunities for businesses to do corporate retreats, team buildings, or other large events. The entire ranch can be rented out for a weekend getaway or to host as a wedding destination getaway,” Betts said. “We are also excited to support Palestine and help it become an even stronger, thriving community.”
The ranch is at 3775 FM 315 in Palestine and can be reached at (903) 372-0728.
The contest will run through midnight on Oct. 24. The winner will be announced on Halloween, and the story behind the ranch's name will be shared.
Send video or written entries to stacy@deadcatranchtx.com. For more contest information, visit the Dead Cat Ranch Facebook page.