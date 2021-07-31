Archery range competitions, music, events for the family and a visit from the 2021 Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell were all a part of the first-ever God and the Great Outdoors Expo 2021.
The expo was held at the main campus of Rock Hill Baptist Church in Brownsboro on Saturday and Sunday.
There were free fishing poles for kids, a petting zoo and between the competitions and exhibits, bands played and the expo concluded with ministry.
Expo Event Director Tom Williams said the event was a success.
“We’ve been very pleased with it and all of our vendors are pleased with it,” Williams said. “A lot of people didn’t know what it was about but we had a great turnout. It’s a family event, not just a men’s event and thank the Lord for blessing us with this.”
During the first two days, 70 kids received a free Zebco 33 Rod and Reel combo set. Williams said kids were not only catching fish, but enjoyed the petting zoo.
A favorite of the families was the Super Retriever Series as dogs showed off their jumping ability and other feats. There were also food trucks and tractor and boat displays as well as the constant archery competitions and exhibitions.
“We introduced a lot of kids and families to the outdoors,” Williams said. “The archery competition for the adults went well. We made it a family event. And there were ministries for all as well.”
McDowell said it was good to get to an event outside of racing because he spends so much time in the garage and on the track improving.
McDowell has become NASCAR fan-favorite since winning what many call the biggest upset in Daytona 500 history. The odds were against him as he was a 100-1 shot to win. However, he ran a consistent race and after a crash on the final lap between Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski, he was able to hold on for the victory.
McDowell stayed for both days and held two autograph sessions. He also talked to the expo participants and shot some bows with Williams.
McDowell also learned about the local ministries and signed some items to raise money. He said he is going to send a signed firesuit to be auctioned as well.
