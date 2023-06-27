Former Henderson City Attorney David Hill announced his candidacy for District Judge in the 4th Judicial District of Rusk County. Hill, who has practiced law in Henderson for 41 years, is seeking election in the March Republican Primary to succeed retiring District Judge Clay Gossett.
“Judge Gossett has served the people of Rusk County on the bench for more than a quarter century,” said Hill. “It is an honor to ask for the opportunity to follow his legacy as District Judge.”
Hill and wife, Karyn, have been active community members since moving to Henderson upon his graduation from Baylor Law School in 1981.
In addition to working as city attorney, he has previously been a member of the Henderson ISD School Board, president of the Rusk County Bar Association, president of the Henderson Lions Club, chairman of the Civic Center Construction Board, member of the East Texas Treatment Center Board, member of the inaugural Henderson Economic Development Corporation Board and president of the Henderson Civic Center, Inc.
Additionally, Hill is a former Outstanding Young Man of Henderson Award recipient.
Hill’s wife, Karyn, has specialized in pediatric physical therapy working with children in Rusk County school districts.
Before establishing his own law office in 2006, Hill practiced in Henderson with the Wilder, Hill, Wilder firm and the Wellborn, Houston Law Firm. He is licensed to practice law in Texas and Kentucky and is admitted to the U.S. Supreme Court and Federal Courts in the Eastern and Northern Districts of Texas and the Federal Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. Hill is also a board-certified trial lawyer by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He and Karyn are the parents of three adult children, all graduates of Henderson ISD. The Hills have been active First Baptist Church of Henderson members for more than four decades.
“It has been a privilege to start my practice of law right here in Rusk County many years ago,” said Hill. “It is my hope and desire to continue to use that background and experience working as district judge.”
The Texas Republican Primary is scheduled for March 5, 2024. For more information, visit DavidHillforJudge.com