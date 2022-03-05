Americans’ wallets have been hit hard by high gas prices, now about 50% higher than they were a year ago and forecast to hit $4 per gallon in the coming months.
As of Friday, the national average is about $3.80 -- 19 cents higher than Monday -- while the average price in Texas is about $3.50, according to AAA of Texas. The organization said Texas' average is the highest it's been since 2014.
An increase in gas demand, alongside a reduction in total supply, is contributing to price increases, AAA said, but increasing oil prices continue to play a leading role in pushing prices higher. Pump prices will likely continue to rise as crude prices continue to climb.
GasBuddy recently released a new study that found the best and worst days of the week to fill up in order to maximize savings.
Best day to save money nationwide: Monday
The first day of the week offers the lowest average gas prices in the majority of the U.S. -- 17 states including Illinois, Michigan and Virginia. Monday was also the best day to buy gas on GasBuddy's 2017, 2018 and 2019 studies.
Contrary to previous years, Friday became one of the cheapest days of the week to buy gas in 2021. This trend refutes 2019’s results, which placed Friday as one of the most expensive days of the week at the pump, and can perhaps be attributed to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the emerging prominence of work from home lifestyles.
Best day to save money in Texas: Sunday
Although Monday was the national average for the cheapest day to buy gas, data analyzed in Texas showed the best day to save money on gas in the state is on Sunday.
Worst day to save money, nationwide and in Texas: Thursday
In 2019, Saturday was named the worst day of the week in 16 states. In 2021, Thursday topped the list as the most expensive day of the week by far in 28 states.
In 2021, the middle of the week became far more expensive to fill up than on Mondays or Fridays. While the weekend previously held the title for the most expensive prices, Wednesday now follows Thursday as the most expensive day to fill-up.
“When it comes to saving money at the pump, Monday becomes more than the dreaded end of the weekend. GasBuddy analyzed gas price data and found that the first day of the work week offers the lowest average gas price in 17 states, making it yet again the best day to fill-up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Though there is variation in daily gas prices across different states, the consensus is that filling up at the beginning or end of the work week, on Monday or Friday, is the best way to save money. Following Monday, Sunday is the cheapest day to fill-up. But even if you can’t always time your fill ups, the golden rule is to always always shop around before filling up.”
Consumers are beginning to notice the increase at the pumps as they fill up.
“I come here every Thursday and last time it was $3.39 and now it’s $3.59 and I thought oh my goodness, 20 cents in one week is quite a jump,” Bobby Hill, a gas consumer told CBS19 on Thursday.
Experts say the cause of inflation is due to several factors, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“Russia is one of the world's top oil producers, Russia could either cut off some of that supply, or all of it could be removed,” Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA told CBS19. “So you're looking at about 5 million barrels of oil a day on the global market.”
With supply and demand already at a nationwide issue, drivers could possibly see gas prices continue to go up in the upcoming months.
“Market analysts who are observing the crude oil and gas markets are pretty certain that we will continue to see an increase in gas prices,” Armbruster said. “Four dollar gas will definitely be a possibility as we get into later in March and April.”