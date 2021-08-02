Daryl L. Davis Youth Foundation is hosting its fourth annual back-to-school fun day to bring the community together before the start of the academic year.
The event is set for Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Glass Recreation Center, located at 501 W. 32nd St. in Tyler.
Not only will this be a day filled with lots of fun activities like fishing, Bible studies, fellowship, food and drinks, but the event will also provide kids who need backpacks and school supplies with those essential items.
Along with being able to support the kids in this community, Daryl Davis, founder of Daryl L. Davis Youth Foundation, also said he's excited for fishing to be a part of this year's event.
“I think fishing is a good relaxing thing to do,” Davis said. “You can go fishing and enjoy peace of mind, relax with just you and the water.”
Figures in the community (police officers, nurses and teachers) and Northeast Texas Public Health District representatives will be there to teach kids about safety and health among other things before they return to school.
The entire Tyler community is invited to be a part of this event and bring their kids, Davis said. He is an advocate for all kids and helping them succeed, which is true to the foundation's motto — "caring for our kids, our future of tomorrow."
During his time in Tyler, he has seen people in poverty and he wants to help combat this while also bringing something fun to the kids, he said. Another big goal is to unify people in the community.
By the end of the event, they hope to give out 300 backpacks with school supplies, he said. It’s a big goal for a small organization, but he is aiming to help as many people as possible.
In the future, Davis hopes to move the event to Bergfeld Park, encouraging even more people to come out.
Davis said he just wants to show the kids that they are supported and have an avenue to come to when things get tough. If anything happens, they are always there to answer a call and help.
In the past, Davis said he stole hubcaps and t-tops from cars and later found himself feeling remorseful about stealing from people, he said. These decisions are what led him to build multiple organizations in support of the community.
In 2006, he had the vision to create Continuing Faith in Christ Ministries and from that later grew the Daryl L. Davis Youth Foundation, he said. The Bible says that the Lord orders the steps of a righteous man, and this is the ideology that Daryl L. Davis Youth Foundation is built on, he explained.
“I can never go back and find those people that I wronged with my ignorance, so God began putting in my heart, ‘pay it forward and maybe you might bless somebody’s child,’” Davis said.
Everything that he does now comes from being put away for his behavior and wanting to help others in the community choose a righteous path, he said.
People are often influenced by the environment around them, so Davis said he wants to offer people in the community support and care. We were designed by God to love one another accordingly, Davis said, adding he wants to do just that.