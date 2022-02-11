RUSK — “Mamaw,” a play made into an epic poem in two parts, makes its premiere this weekend at the Cherokee Civic Theatre in Rusk.
The play, based on a novel of the same name by Minette Bryant, is a dark comedy about an 80-year-old woman called Mamaw who goes on a killing spree in her small Louisiana town in 1987. The play uses a minimalist set and is not a musical, although its narration is all in intricate poetry.
Mamaw lives alone in her aging mobile home, generally wondering why her grandkids don't visit. Filling her days with soap operas and memories, Mamaw hopes she might do something more with her life before being sent to a nursing home.
When she discovers her little home is being invaded by vermin, Mamaw goes on the attack — an attack that becomes a small-town killing spree.
Detective Ralph James left the big city to serve and protect in the farm community of Cotton Gorge, Louisiana, where gang activity was limited to teenagers playing tag in a cornfield. When a mutilated body is found in a dumpster, Ralph finds himself chasing a serial killer who defies explanation.
Bryant, who also directs the play, said the inspiration for the book and eventual play came a story about her great grandmother told to her by her mother.
“She was a soft Southern belle, always with fresh brownies and a smile,” Bryant said. “My mother told me that once an opossum chewed an entry hole in the bottom of her mobile home, and my great grandmother killed it with a broom.”
Bryant, however, said she couldn't imagine her great grandmother even swatting a mosquito. She thought it sounded like the start of a murder mystery involving someone snapping and going on a killing spree. Bryant's mother joked that it would be her next novel.
“We laughed and moved on, but I went home and started secretly writing. I had the novel published and gave her a paperback copy for Christmas,” Bryant said. “A couple of people associated with the theater board read the novel and asked me to turn it into a play, so here it is.”
Harley Barrow, a 17-year-old Rusk resident, landed the part of the main character, Mamaw.
“It feels like a dream. I absolutely didn’t expect it,” Barrow said. “It’s been hard to figure out the voice and how to walk, but it’s also been a good challenge.”
Bryant said she hopes people walk away from the play with a smile on their face.
“I want laughter, surprise, nostalgia for the era in which it is set. A gumshoe murder mystery would be very different in the age of cellphones and the internet,” she said. “Setting it in 1987 in a small farm-town community gave it all kinds of possibilities.”
The cast includes Alatheia Hague as Young Mamaw; Roger Bryant as Ralph; Isaac Belota as Young Ralph; Kelly Smith as Annie; Kathryn Clevinger as Young Annie; Jared Dubravsky as the chili farmer; Amy McAllister as Carmilla Rabbi; Eli Arias as Joey Morouse; Corey Folmsby as the medical examiner; Janet Barrow as Desiree Ligety; Rex Burks as Charles Gibson and Lucas Everett as The Shadow.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and 19. Tickets are available at the box office at the historical Cherokee Theatre, 157 West 5th Street in downtown Rusk or by phone at (903) 683-2131.
There will be limited seating for the show, and the theatre asks that those attending practice minimum standard health protocols.