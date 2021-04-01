A Dallas man died Tuesday evening after a two-vehicle wreck in Canton.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety investigators preliminary report, the driver of a 2018 Nissan Altima was stopped at a stop sign on Interstate 20 north service road at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 17.
The driver failed to yield the right of way and pulled into the intersection and was struck by a 2018 Dodge Ram 3500 traveling northbound on FM-17, DPS reported.
The passenger of the 2018 Nissan Altima, Chih Hao Tseng, 27, of Dallas, was taken to Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Canton, where he was later pronounced dead and was taken to Eubanks Funeral Home in Canton, according to DPS.
The driver of the Dodge, Gerald Wayne Bass, 57, of Grand Saline, was treated and released at the scene. The crash remains under investigation, DPS said.