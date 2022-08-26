This cutie’s name is Rusty. He is a 7-month-old dachshund mix available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. Rusty is fully vetted would be a great addition to a family with children since he only weighs 24 pounds. This sweet boy is friendly and affectionate and loves the companionship of other dogs. Rusty will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Rusty call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.