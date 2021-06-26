The Custom Truckers had to wait a year to resume their annual car show in Tyler, but the wait was worth it.
Not only did the event bring thousands to the downtown square, retired NFL Hall of Fame football players showed off their trucks and took part in the festivities with participants and spectators.
Custom Truckers President Lawrence Harper parked his 1959 red Chevy truck next to his friend Earl Campbell’s red 1957 Chevy truck. Campbell, a club member and member of the NFL Hall of Fame, enjoyed the show on the square.
“I think this is great for the city and it’s great for the people putting it on, the Custom Truckers, and it’s great for the people who come out and see this,” said Campbell, the Tyler Rose and star running back for the University of Texas and the Houston Oilers.
The Custom Truckers meet twice a month, the second and fourth Sunday, at their clubhouse on 702 W. Bow Street. The mission of the club is to use the car show to raise money for scholarships for five to seven high school graduates a year.
Harper, a club member since 1977, said, “This is our 49th year of our annual car show. The first time downtown and we really, really like the turnout here. It’s hard to judge all of these cars, it really is.”
On the corner near the row of trucks belonging to the Custom Truckers club members was a truck owned by former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Ed “Too Tall” Jones. He signed autographs and took donations toward a community center in his hometown of Jackson, Tennessee. The center offers free tutoring for students, as Jones said he comes from a family of educators who help. The center will also be used as a venue for many other functions in the community.
As for his black truck, Jones said, “It’s a 1951 Chevy Truck, five windows which is very rare and also suicide doors. It’s one of my favorites, but I like all old vehicles. I have several old cars. Earl Campbell is a friend of mine and he’s told me about this show and I’m so glad I finally made it.”
Another Dallas Cowboys great, NFL Hall of Fame running back Tony Dorsett stopped to see the vehicles and his old friends.
“The car show is fantastic. They have so many great trucks and all kinds of cars and trucks,” Dorsett said of the Custom Truckers event. “This is the place to be. This is probably one of the top car shows in the country.”
Flozell Adams, recognized as one of the greatest offensive linemen in Dallas Cowboys’ history during his 12 years in Dallas, spent time at the show as well with Dorsett and Campbell. Meanwhile at the Hilton Garden Inn, former Cowboys and Hall of Famers Bob Lilly and Mel Renfro were in Tyler at the 903 Card Shop East Texas Card Show.
Dorsett said it was great to catch up with fans and friends.
“For me, personally, being able to catch up with one of my teammates, Ed “Too Tall” Jones and one of my buddies, Earl Campbell, who I competed against for yardage to see who had more yards in a season, it’s great,” Dorsett said. “It’s great to get around. Also, to see the fans and see how they still react to the old timers.”