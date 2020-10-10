Curtis

Look at this cute face! It’s Curtis a 1-year-old Chihuahua terrier. Curtis is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. He weighs 18 pounds and would thrive in a family environment. Curtis is a very happy dude and seems to always have a smile on his face and wags his tail all the time. Curtis has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Curtis will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Curtis, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to COVID-19, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.

 Pets Fur People

