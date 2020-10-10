Look at this cute face! It’s Curtis a 1-year-old Chihuahua terrier. Curtis is available for adoption at the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People in Tyler. He weighs 18 pounds and would thrive in a family environment. Curtis is a very happy dude and seems to always have a smile on his face and wags his tail all the time. Curtis has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations including rabies and has been microchipped for identification purposes. In addition, Curtis will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for 1/2 price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Curtis, call 903-597-2471 or check the Humane Society’s Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Due to COVID-19, Pets Fur People is closed to the public and is doing adoptions by appointment only. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. The Humane Society’s Pets Fur People is the only brick and mortar no kill shelter in East Texas. They offer dog boarding and routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Curtis: Pet of the Week 10-11-20
Alex Dominguez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Babysitter accused of leaving infant alone in bathroom for three hours, arrested for endangerment
-
Tyler woman finds her purpose after suicide attempt, becomes life coach to help others
-
Tyler ISD announces suspension of remote learning
-
Tyler Thrift resale shop prides itself on affordability; free community food pantry
-
Bullard rallies for homecoming win over Canton