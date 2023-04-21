This chunky monkey is Ranger. He is a 6-month-old puppy available for adoption at Pets Fur People in Tyler. Ranger weighs 35 pounds and is fully vetted. This cuddly boy would thrive as a member of a family with children. Ranger will be a medium-sized guy when he is grown. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting, call 903-597-2471 or check the Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the oldest brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
Cuddly puppy Ranger available for adoption in Tyler
Alex Dominguez
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recent Stories You Might Have Missed
Trending Topics
-
Trane Technologies employee surprised with free vehicle through United Way of Smith County campaign, Patterson Tyler Motors partnership
-
Lindale offensive lineman Casey Poe announces Top 8
-
Third annual Rose City Airfest will feature extensive aircraft lineup, new concert element
-
Reported tornado spotted Thursday night in Tyler
-
Mother Martha Ann Hambrick-Langley