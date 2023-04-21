This chunky monkey is Ranger. He is a 6-month-old puppy available for adoption at Pets Fur People in Tyler. Ranger weighs 35 pounds and is fully vetted. This cuddly boy would thrive as a member of a family with children. Ranger will be a medium-sized guy when he is grown. For information on adopting, call 903-597-2471 or check petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 am until 5 pm — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the oldest brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.