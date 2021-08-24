Texas Sen. Ted Cruz spoke frankly Tuesday on COVID-19, saying his stance on COVID-19 is simple and common sense, and one he believes people of East Texas and throughout the state understand: COVID-19 is a serious disease that has proven to be very dangerous.
While Cruz believes residents should continue to take COVID seriously and put forward efforts to stop the spread, he thinks it should be done without mandates, especially those for masks and vaccines.
Cruz said when it comes to vaccines, he believes in getting vaccinated.
“Personally I made the choice to get the vaccine. I'm encouraging people to make that choice,” he said. “But I respect your right to make your decisions about your health care and I think that's the view of the vast majority of Texans and the vast majority of Americans.”
Cruz said his entire family chose to be vaccinated and reiterated everyone should have that choice. He said it is no one else's business but your own if you do or do not get the vaccine.
All across the country, Democratic politicians are posting mandates, Cruz said. Cruz said Biden wants to require vaccines for every soldier, sailor, airman and Marine in the country whether they want it or not and other Democrats want to require vaccinations to enter a public restaurant.
“I don't think science supports a mask mandate,” Cruz said. “One of the really unfortunate things that has happened in this pandemic is we have seen a lot of our medical and scientific establishments politicized.”
“At the same time, as we look back at the last year and a half, I think history is going to be flabbergasted at the mistake in policy decisions that were made during this pandemic,” he added.
Shutting down businesses destroyed millions of jobs and shutting down schools caused millions of students to fall behind, Cruz said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is one institution Cruz believes has lost its credibility. In the last year and a half, Cruz said he believes the CDC has made the decision to play politics instead of sticking to science.
“It is difficult to find another institution that has so diminished its credibility because the CDC allowed itself to be heavily politicized,” he said.
For Cruz, it is simple. If you feel better wearing a mask or getting vaccinated, then do those things. The people of America can make their own decisions in regards to their lives and Cruz said he believes to force a decision upon them is wrong.
“I think many of these mandates are abuses of government power rather than reasonable public policy steps driven by science and data” he said.