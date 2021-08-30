Crisis response teams from Virginia and the Dallas area have mobilized to help members of Southpoint Church of God in Tyler after more than 75% of the church was flooded due to heavy rainwater entering the building.
According to Elaine and David Walker, pastors of the church, approximately 19 rooms were flooded last week and insurance cannot cover the costs of repair.
Carpets and flooring across the 19 rooms have been completely swamped with water, including multiple children’s classrooms, nurseries, youth rooms and storage rooms, a gym and offices.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, dozens of people worked to get wet-dry vacuums going to absorb water and remove carpet from multiple rooms. Members of the church and crisis response teams divided into every area of the church to tackle what the flood left behind.
The Walkers claim water runs down a hill from Rhones Quarter Road, where they say drainage is either not installed at all, or has poor drainage pipes installed along the road, which causes water to go down into the church, eventually flooding into the building.
“This is the sixth natural (flooding), seventh altogether," Elaine Walker said.
At the top of the hill, Elaine Walker pointed to trenches members of the church have dug in hopes to retain the water. After multiple failed attempts, the realization that the church sits on ground level in a gully, the church has endured six floods.
“We’ve had French drains put in, we’ve had dirt work done, and it still just floods off into here,” she said.
Elaine Walker said while they haven’t figured out how to stop the abatement from coming down into the church, heavy rainwater flooding the church has caused bubbling in cement, ruined carpet and some mold that has now been removed.
Members of the church have also gotten together to remodel nurseries, bathrooms and hallways.
This time, since the flooding was worse and water entered the sanctuary. Elaine Walker said it was disheartening as she choked back tears.
“When we came up here Wednesday to check (the church), I just cried. There’s nothing else we can do physically except to clean it again. We’ve done everything we know to do,” she said.
When God’s Pit Crew, a nonprofit faith-based crisis response team, heard about the church’s flooding, they were on their way.
Board member of the pit crew Pastor Mike Newcombe said there was so much water, even the gym flooded and it was beginning to smell foul.
“A response trailer I have in Texas was the perfect size to bring tools and make something like this happen and try to get it out before it gets moldy,” said Newcombe.
He said God’s Pit Crew has responded to churches' disasters for over 20 years.
“Every month, we’re somewhere doing some disaster relief, building a new home for someone, that sort of thing,” he said.
Newcombe said 12 members of his crew were working to remove all wet carpet and rugs, but won’t be able to put anything back until they know the flooding problem is resolved.
David Walker used the words “heartbreaking” and “devastating” to describe the situation.
“I know that people have gone without making this church as nice as it is. There are certain parts that I can walk through but I can’t stay in there because I know people that have gone on to be with the Lord that have done things and it just breaks my heart because they’ve left it as a legacy and we’re having to tear it out now,” he said.
David Walker said he felt frustrated and that members of the church have worked to do things even they felt like were evasive.
“You saw some of the trenches we did to just try to keep it out. That’s hard work, digging and setting that up. We’ve done that part a couple of times, trying to keep it from off the road,” he said.
He thanked God’s Pit Crew for bringing them fresh air and taking over all repairs so members can take the time to mourn the situation.
David Walker added since the COVID-19 pandemic, the church has seen 20% of its attendance drop. After the flooding, members have expressed concern for mold and mildew, which may cause another decrease in the church’s attendance.
After canceling services over the weekend, David Walker said the future is unknown.
The Tyler Morning Telegraph learned the issue is not a city or county matter as it sits on a Farm-to-Market road. After hearing what was happening at Southpoint Church of God, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Transportation issued a statement.
"TxDOT will be meeting with the property owners to hear their concerns and go from there," the statement read.
The Walkers confirmed a meeting was being held at the church Monday, along with members of the council of The Church of God.