Firefighters are on the scene responding to a fire at the Winnsboro ISD Administration building late Sunday night.
According to the Winnsboro Police Department, first responders' efforts to get the fire under control on ongoing. The administration building is located at 207 E. Pine Street in Winnsboro.
On its Facebook page, the Winnsboro police said, "Praying for all of the Fire Departments out tonight. I know they are working hard and we are blessed to have them!"
No other information was immediately available. This story will be updated.