Crews have brought a fire under control at an abandoned building in downtown Tyler after helping multiple people get out of the structure.
Tyler Fire Department said the fire was in the 600 block of East Erwin Street at what was the Tyson Hotel, according to our news partner CBS 19. Fire Marshal Paul Findley said there were people inside the building who were not supposed to be there, but officials were able to get them out. One person who was inside was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Officials say a few firefighters fell down an elevator shaft but were uninjured.