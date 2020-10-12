Emergency crews are responding to another fire at the power equipment shop, Coker Enterprises.
According to the Smith County Fire Marshal's Office, fire departments are still on the scene after receiving the call at about 6:05 a.m. Monday.
This is second fire at the business, located at 106 U.S. Highway 271 North in Tyler, within roughly two weeks. The fire on Sept. 30 destroyed the office and parts room of Coker Enterprises.
At the time, a cause of that fire was not determined.
This story will be updated.