IMG_0634.jpg

Smoke from the fire at the Ramey House in downtown Tyler is seen from South Broadway Avenue on Saturday around 5:30 p.m.

 Santana Wood/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Tyler Fire Department crews responded to fully-involved fire at the historic Ramey House in downtown Tyler on Saturday evening.

The home at 605 S Broadway Ave. could be seen still engulfed in flames around 5:35 p.m. The initial call for assistance came in around 5:15 p.m. 

Tyler police are on scene directly traffic assisting crews as they work to contain the fire. Motorists are being rerouted from the intersection of E. Houston Street and South Broadway.

The call came in around 5:15 p.m. Saturday. 

19 ramey house stonewater frie.jpg

Crews respond to the fire at the Ramey House, which is occupied by local roofing company Stonewater Roofing, on Saturday around 5:30 p.m. 

Local roofing company Stonewater Roofing currently occupies the historic building. According to our news partners at CBS19, officials said owners were not in the building. Crews believe the fire started in the attic, but the investigation is ongoing.

The Texas Historical Commission describes the Ramey House as "an important example of turn-of-the-century domestic architecture, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine (Spencer) Ramey was crafted of virgin cypress and southern heart pine in 1903."

"The architectural style of the house is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement," according to the Texas Historical Commission. "Thomas Boyd Ramey (1892-1967), a prominent local attorney and founder of Tyler's Rose Festival, lived in the home with his family until his death."

A historical marker was placed at the location in 1997.

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags

Managing Editor

Managing editor of the Tyler Morning Telegraph and ETX View Magazine. Alabama native and Troy University alumna who moved to East Texas in late 2020. Story ideas, questions, etc. always welcome at swood@tylerpaper.com or 903-237-7749.