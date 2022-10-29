Tyler Fire Department crews responded to fully-involved fire at the historic Ramey House in downtown Tyler on Saturday evening.
The home at 605 S Broadway Ave. could be seen still engulfed in flames around 5:35 p.m. The initial call for assistance came in around 5:15 p.m.
Tyler police are on scene directly traffic assisting crews as they work to contain the fire. Motorists are being rerouted from the intersection of E. Houston Street and South Broadway.
Local roofing company Stonewater Roofing currently occupies the historic building. According to our news partners at CBS19, officials said owners were not in the building. Crews believe the fire started in the attic, but the investigation is ongoing.
The Texas Historical Commission describes the Ramey House as "an important example of turn-of-the-century domestic architecture, the home of Thomas Brown and Mary Josephine (Spencer) Ramey was crafted of virgin cypress and southern heart pine in 1903."
"The architectural style of the house is typical of the revival interest in colonial American history and the late 19th century classical movement," according to the Texas Historical Commission. "Thomas Boyd Ramey (1892-1967), a prominent local attorney and founder of Tyler's Rose Festival, lived in the home with his family until his death."
A historical marker was placed at the location in 1997.