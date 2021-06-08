City of Tyler park crews and volunteers rushed about 25 soccer camp kids at Lindsey Park off the field to the safety of the park restrooms as a tornado headed toward the soccer fields.
Lindsey Park Crew Leader Dorean Lindsey said his team saw the tornado and they began moving the children, who are ages 9 to 16, and coaches off the field and to the restrooms for shelter.
The city of Tyler said the group stayed in the restrooms for about 15 minutes when it was safe to leave. No one was injured.
The park saw minor damage, including tipped-over bleachers, torn soccer goals, about five uprooted and downed trees and a goal post was blown over.
The camp was then canceled for Tuesday, and parents came to pick up their children.
The National Weather Service confirmed tornado sightings in Tyler and the north of the city on Tuesday morning, including Spur 364 and County Road 1125 (the Lindsey Park area).
A NWS representative also said officials heard reports of tornado sightings north of Tyler and in Tyler at Loop 323 and Highway 110 North.