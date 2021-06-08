City of Tyler park crews rushed about 25 soccer camp kids at Lindsey Park off the field to the safety of the park restrooms Tuesday morning as a tornado headed toward the soccer fields.
Lindsey Park Crew Leader Dorean Lindsey said his team saw the tornado and they began moving the children, who are ages 9 to 16, and coaches off the field and to the restrooms for shelter.
The city of Tyler said the group stayed in the restrooms for about 15 minutes when it was safe to leave. No one was injured.
The park saw minor damage, including tipped-over bleachers, torn soccer goals, about five uprooted and downed trees and a goal post was blown over.
The camp was then canceled for Tuesday, and parents came to pick up their children.
The National Weather Service confirmed tornado sightings in Tyler and the north of the city on Tuesday morning, including Spur 364 and County Road 1125 (the Lindsey Park area).
Robert Strong spotted a tornado crossing Bellwood Lake just behind The Cascades clubhouse.
A NWS representative also said officials heard reports of tornado sightings north of Tyler and in Tyler at Loop 323 and Highway 110 North.
City of Tyler Parks Superintendent Dustin Rounsavall said the parks team at Lindsey Park sprang into action quickly to keep the kids and coaches safe.
"We were just so proud of our team," he said.
Crews are continued throughout Tuesday cleaning up the damages. Rounsavall said the park crews often go through tornado drills and they're educated on safety precautions.
Rounsavall said he's grateful for the workers' quick thinking.
They were a little shaken up but they powered through. It was definitely an experience for some of them," he said. "The damages are minor, and we're so proud of our team and made sure everyone was safe and secure throughout (the storm)."
Rounsavall explained the park employees are working diligently to clean up.
"Hopefully we'll resume normal business soon, but we still have to evaluate the fields," he said.