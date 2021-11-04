A crash this morning sent a Bullard ISD bus onto its side, but district officials said the two students on board were not injured.
Bullard ISD spokeswoman Amy Pawlak said the driver of bus No. 28 had minor injuries and was tended to by medical personnel at the scene. She said a bus monitor and her children were also on board the bus at the time of the wreck, but the route had not yet started.
The district said in a 7:13 a.m. statement on its Facebook page that the crash happened near Texas 155 and FM 344.
Troopers responded to the two-vehicle crash that also involved a pickup, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Photos from the scene showed the bus turned over on its side with damage to the front end.
"It did look pretty alarming," she said. "Thankfully, only two students were on board."
A second bus was sent to the scene to continue the route, according to Bullard ISD.