Two children on Friday were taken by their parents to a local hospital to be checked out after the Bullard ISD bus was involved in a crash that sent the vehicle rolling onto its side.
Troopers responded Friday morning to the crash on Texas 155 near FM 344, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark. Dark said a preliminary report shows the bus was headed west on FM 344 and turning onto Texas 155 when a pickup headed north on Texas 155 struck the bus on its driver's side causing the bus to roll onto its side.
The driver of bus No. 28 was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler in stable condition, Dark said. The only two children on the bus were taken by their parents to Christus Trinity Mother Frances in Tyler. The driver of the pickup was taken to UT Health East Texas in Tyler.
Bullard ISD spokeswoman Amy Pawlak said the bus had not yet started its route when the crash occurred.
"It did look pretty alarming," Pawlak said. "Thankfully, only two students were on board."
A second bus was sent to the scene to continue the route, according to Bullard ISD.