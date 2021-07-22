The 2021-22 season at the UT Tyler R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center will feature a star-studded lineup of entertainers, speakers and musicals, including an iconic rock band.
This upcoming schedule of events will be the first full season since before the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused cancellations for several live performances.
ZZ Top is set to perform Dec. 1 as a special event to bring their four decades of rock, blues and boogie music to East Texas. The band is known for songs like "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Gimme All Your Lovin'."
The band has been named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and originated in Houston. Cowan Center member sales for ZZ Top begin Aug. 30, and public sales begin Oct. 25.
Cowan Center Executive Director Susan Thomae-Morphew made the announcement with a video on Thursday at a luncheon for sponsors. She also recognized the center's 25 years of performances and other events.
"It just feels like people are hungry for live performances (live concerts and the performing arts)," Thomae-Morphew said. "We're hoping and imagining that people will come from far and wide to come to the live performances again."
While shows were canceled for the 2020-21 season with the exception of one in May this year, Thomae-Morphew said those at the Cowan Center used the time to make improvements.
"We're going to have all new seating and carpet on the orchestra levels when we open in October," she said. "We have a lot of new equipment on stage. So we've been working really hard while we've been closed down to use the time and keep us moving forward."
She noted work during the cancellations and ahead of this season included booking, rebooking and returning money for acts and patrons.
"Our poor agents and artists — everybody's been through it. We've all walked down this road together, and it's been a whirlwind," Thomae-Morphew said. "We have not been sitting idle at all. It's a tough season to book but it's here."
Thomae-Morphew called the support from the Tyler-area community unbelievable.
Everyone at the Cowan Center is excited about the 25th anniversary, she said, adding that the performances began with composer Marvin Hamlisch in 1997.
"It's grown and changed over the years and adapted to what we feel our patrons wanted," she said. "We've been interviewing people, finding out their dreams for our future and accommodating so that this performing arts center reflects what people want in their backyard. It's the premier performing arts center in Tyler."
Cowan Center series include the Performing Arts Series, Broadway Series, Big Series, Kids @ Nite Series, Distinguished Lecture, Arts in Education and the ZZ Top special event. The Big Series was formerly named the Braithwaite Series.
Bret Baier, of Fox News, will serve as this year's distinguished lecturer for this season.
The new Kids @ Nite Series will feature Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live and "Madagascar The Musical."
Thomae-Morphew said the Cowan Center staff planned to reveal the new series last year to serve the whole community. This will be the center's first series of children's shows.
"We try to book diverse programming from dance to musicals to concerts and to see creative things that people have never heard of and they get to try," she said. "What we do is try to serve everybody. We hope to develop that (children's) market and serve those people."
Arts in Education will also feature Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live for school groups.
The Performing Arts Series will have vocal group Naturally 7, dance group Viva Momix, musical ensemble Celtic Woman and the Blue Man Group.
Broadway shows include "Beautiful - The Carole King Musical," Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and "Fiddler on the Roof."
Michael Cavanaugh will perform the music of Billy Joel and Elton John. The Simon & Garfunkel Story will be performed. Comedian Tom Papa will also visit the Tyler performing arts center. All three of the events are a part of the Cowan Center's Big Series.
For dates and ticketing information, visit cowancenter.org. The box office can be reached at 903-566-7424 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday with the exception of UT Tyler holidays and from Dec. 15 to Jan. 2.
Orders for Cowan Center subscriptions begin at 9 a.m. July 27. Subscribers receive priority access to all seats.