The 2021-22 season at the R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center will feature a star-studded line-up of entertainers, speakers and musicals, including an iconic rock band.
ZZ Top is set to perform on Dec. 1 this year as a special event to bring their four decades of rock, blues and boogie to East Texas. The band is known for songs like "Sharp Dressed Man" and "Gimme All Your Lovin'."
The band has been named to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and originated in Houston.
In addition to ZZ Top, Cowan Center subscribers and the public will also be able to come out to acts like the Blue Man Group, Celtic Woman and more.
Cowan Center Executive Director Susan Thomae-Morphew made the announcement with a video on Thursday, while also recognizing the center's 25 years of putting on shows, hosting speakers and other events.
"It feels like people are hungry for live performances," she said, adding that she hopes people will come from far and wide to see the shows.
This is the first full season since before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bret Baier, of Fox News, will serve as this year's distinguished lecturer for this season. The new Kids @ Nite Series will feature Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live and "Madagascar Live."
Broadway shows include "Beautiful - The Carole King Musical," Ronald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," and "Fiddler on the Roof."
Michael Cavanaugh will perform the music from Billy Joel and Elton John. The Simon & Garfunkel Story will be a part of the season. A comedian Tom Papa will also visit the Tyler performing arts center. All the three of the events are a part of the Cowan Center's Big Series.