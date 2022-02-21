Community transmission of COVID-19 in Smith County on Monday decreased to its lowest level so far this year, according to public health data.
The Northeast Texas Public Health District reported the county has dropped to a moderate spread level of 29.27, 37% lower than the substantial rate reported on Thursday. Previously, Smith County had been in substantial transmission levels since the end of 2021.
Monday’s report showed each of the seven counties for which NET Health provides disease surveillance with new infection rates that place them in moderate levels — between 10 and 35 — of community spread. Moderate community spread indicates sustained transmission with confirmed exposure within congregate settings and potential for rapid increase. Substantial community spread, or a seven-day rolling rate of 35 or more, indicates large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission.
The seven-day rolling rate is calculated by dividing the number of all new COVID-19 cases from the previous seven days by the county’s population and multiplying the result by 100,000.
Smith County saw 127 new cases -- 91 confirmed and 36 probable -- since Thursday. There are 14,353 active cases in the county.
Additionally, hospitalizations continue to decline at Tyler hospitals. As of Monday, there are 136 patients hospitalized in the city due to COVID, 50 fewer than reported on Thursday.
See all data from Smith County in the graphic below: