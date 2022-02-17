Most COVID-19 data continues to show a downward trend in Smith County, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
Numbers released Thursday show community transmission has significantly decreased since Monday, now at 46.27, which is 35% lower than the transmission rate reported earlier this week.
Additionally, hospitalizations continue to decline at Tyler hospitals. As of Thursday, there are 186 patients hospitalized in the city due to COVID. Previously, hospitalizations were hovering in the 300-range for about a week.
NET Health reported 401 new cases on Thursday.
Although transmission and hospitalizations are trending downward, Smith County did see an increase in active cases, now at 14,229 compared to 13,887 on Monday. The number is still slightly lower than active cases reported in the county one week ago.
Smith County's transmission level remains substantial, meaning cities in the county are experiencing large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission of the virus in places such as grocery stores, schools, churches, workplaces, nursing homes, daycares and other congregate settings.
For the first time since Jan. 6, one of the counties in NET Health's seven-county jurisdiction has reached a moderate transmission level. Aside from Rains County, all other six counties remain in substantial levels.
See all data from Smith County in the graphic below: