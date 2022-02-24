COVID-19 data continues to trend downward in Smith County, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
Active cases have decreased by 42% since Monday’s report, now at 8,299 cases. Comparatively, Monday’s report showed 14,353 total active cases in the county.
Smith County saw 94 new cases — 58 confirmed and 36 probable — since Monday. There are only 14,353 active cases in the county.
Community transmission of COVID-19 in Smith County continues to drop, now at 13.68, 53% less than the number reported on Monday.
On Monday, the rate reached its lowest level so far in 2022. Previously, Smith County had been in substantial transmission levels since the end of 2021.
Of the seven counties in NET Health’s jurisdiction, Thursday’s report shows three total counties still in moderate levels — between 10 and 35 — of community spread. Those counties include Smith, Gregg and Wood.
Moderate community spread indicates sustained transmission with confirmed exposure within congregate settings and potential for rapid increase. Substantial community spread, or a seven-day rolling rate of 35 or more, indicates large-scale, uncontrolled community transmission.
Four other counties are now in minimal spread levels, meaning evidence of isolated cases or limited community transmission. Those counties include Rains, Van Zandt, Henderson and Anderson.
The seven-day rolling rate is calculated by dividing the number of all new COVID-19 cases from the previous seven days by the county’s population and multiplying the result by 100,000.
Additionally, hospitalizations continue to decline at Tyler hospitals. As of Thursday, there are 114 patients hospitalized in the city due to COVID.
See all data from Smith County in the graphic below: