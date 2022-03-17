COVID-19 infections in Smith County and all of Northeast Texas continue to trend downward, public health data show.
Since Monday, just 26 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Smith County, according to Thursday’s twice-weekly report from the Northeast Texas Public Health District.
There were 1,311 cases in the county as of Thursday.
Hospitalizations also continue to decline, according to NET Health. As of Thursday, there were 50 East Texas patients being treated at Tyler hospitals. In the state’s Trauma Service Area G, which includes both Tyler and Longview, there were 77 COVID patients in the hospital with 30 of those in ICU and 20 on ventilators, according to state data. In September, hospitals saw a peak high of 389.
Smith County continues to be in the lowest category of community transmission, now at a minimal level of 3.13. This means there is minimal community spread and no evidence of exposure in large congregate settings, according to NET Health.
Smith County’s transmission level is the third highest in NET Health’s seven-county jurisdiction. Henderson County has a slightly higher level of 3.28 while neighboring Gregg County has a level of 6.33. However, all counties are still in minimal spread levels.
The Smith County Jail has zero active cases as of Thursday, according to NET Health. One inmate has died due to COVID-19.
Earlier this week on Monday, NET Health reported Smith County as having 26 new virus cases reported since its last report a week ago. So far in March, the county has seen 172 total new cases. Comparatively, there were 4,060 total cases in February; 11,244 in January; and 1,382 in December.