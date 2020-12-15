The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Tyler. At about 10:15 Tuesday morning, a mail truck pulled up to the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler to unload the package that contained the Pfizer vaccine.
According to UT Health Science Center officials, the vaccine was shipped overnight and was flown from Michigan to Dallas Fort Worth airport. From Dallas, it was transported via UPS to Tyler.
The shipment contained four pizza-sized boxes. The boxes contained 3 full boxes and one partial box.
The vaccine was packed with dry ice in transit, and was quickly moved to a freezer upon arrival for later administration. The vaccine must thaw in a refrigerator for three hours before the staff can administer it. UT Health caregivers will be some of the first East Texans to be vaccinated.