The latest state data show COVID-19 patients have taken up more than 15% of hospital capacity in a region that includes Longview and Tyler for 32 straight days; however, the rate has declined the past five days after reaching a record of 25.43% on Saturday.
COVID-19 patients on Thursday, the latest day for which data was available, accounted for 19.88% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties. According to Texas Department of State Health Services, the rate was down slightly from 20.18% on Wednesday.
Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates for the Trauma Service Area on Dec. 20 set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.
Seven consecutive days in which the COVID-19 hospitalization rate is less than 15% of total hospital capacity in the region are required to lift the mandate.
The state reported 32 ICU beds were available in hospitals throughout Trauma Service Area G.
COVID-19 case numbers for Smith County and other surrounding areas, including Gregg, Wood, Van Zandt, Anderson, Henderson and Rains, were not available as of 9 p.m. Friday, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District website.
The state reported 12 new cases of the coronavirus in Rusk County and no additional deaths. The county has had 1,698 positive cases, according to the state, and 60 COVID-19 deaths.
Upshur County’s daily coronavirus cases increased by five for a total of 932, and the county’s deaths from the virus remained at 39.