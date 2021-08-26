After having to close schools for almost a year due to COVID-19, many parents, students and teachers were excited to return to in-person learning this year. As classes have begun, though, some schools have already had to close their doors temporarily to try and fight the spread of COVID.
Martinsville ISD
One of the most recent closures is Martinsville ISD. Through Sept. 7, there will be neither classes nor extracurricular activities.
According to David Simmons, Martinsville ISD superintendent, this closure will give them time to deep clean the school facilities and ensure that the individuals infected with COVID are not on campus while contagious.
Leading up to this closure Martinsville ISD reported having 20 active COVID cases. Of these cases, two are staff members and 18 are students.
For the safety of faculty, staff and students, which is their top priority, they believe this is the best option right now, said Simmons.
As of now, there seems to be no need to adjust their instructional calendar thanks to the number of days built into the calendar and available waiver days.
Kemp ISD
Beginning on Wednesday, Aug. 25, Kemp ISD closed its doors due to a rise in COVID cases.
The district will reopen schools on August 30 after doing a deep clean of all of the facilities and school transportation.
With the closure of their schools, junior high extracurriculars will also come to an end until August 30, said Kemp ISD Superintendent Dr. James Young. High school extracurriculars will continue during the closure, organized by the appropriate head coaches and directors.
Students will not be required to make up the missed days as the school calendar has extra instructional hours built in, said Young.
While closed, Kemp ISD will still conduct COVID testing by appointment only. Call District Nurse Liz Thorne at 903-498-1400 x 2008 or email at liz.thorne@kempisd.com to schedule an appointment.
Hughes Springs ISD
Classes were canceled beginning Tuesday, August 24, and will resume again on Monday, August 30.
They had 30 students test positive for COVID at school, leading to the temporary closure.
Hughes Springs ISD Superintendent reminded people that if they are sick, it is important to stay home, otherwise they are fighting a losing battle.
All extracurricular activities have been cancelled for the duration of this temporary closure.
While closed, testing will still be made available to junior high and high school students upon request. Testing is done daily from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. by appointment only. To schedule an appointment call 903-639-3884 or email stonesiferm@hsisd.net.
Woden ISD
On Wednesday, August 25, Woden ISD announced that they will be closed until Monday August 30 due to a rise in COVID cases on campus.
Their priority is to keep students, faculty, staff and community members safe during this time, Brady Taylor, Woden ISD superintendent, said.
They will take this time to thoroughly clean all school facilities in hopes to limit the spread upon the return of students.
There will be no extracurricular activities during this closure, they will begin again on August 30 along with classes.
Wells ISD
Wells ISD closed early on Tuesday, August 24, and will remain closed until Monday August 30.
Based on data on the days before closing, showing numerous students with COVID, it was decided that it was time to give the school and buses a deep cleaning, Jill Gaston, Wells ISD superintendent, said.
This decision is for the safety and health of all students and faculty.
Gaston requested that parents keep their kids home during this time if possible to slow further spread.
Athletic events are canceled until Tuesday August 31, but practices will resume on Monday August 30 along with classes.