Active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday in Smith County are nearly 50 percent lower than those reported a week ago, according to public health data.
The latest report from the Northeast Texas Public Health District shows 4,321 active cases in the county, about 48% less than those reported last Thursday.
NET Health reported 40 new combined probable and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Smith County residents since Monday.
Community transmission continues to drop in the county, with Smith now in minimal spread levels of 4.66, meaning evidence of isolated cases or limited community transmission.
The seven-day rolling rate is calculated by dividing the number of all new COVID-19 cases from the previous seven days by the county’s population and multiplying the result by 100,000.
NET Health on Thursday reported there were 93 patients being treated for COVID-19 in Tyler hospitals down one from 94 on Monday. The number reached a pandemic-high of 389 in September.
There were 142 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G, which includes Longview and Tyler, according to data from the Department of State Health Services. The month began with 524 COVID-19 patients in the region’s hospitals.
See all data from Smith County in the graphic below: