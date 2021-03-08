Due to the upcoming demolition of Harvey Convention Center this summer, court officials are considering alternative jury selection sites for the trial of a former nurse accused of killing three patients at a Tyler hospital.
During a virtual hearing on Monday, Smith County District Attorney Jacob Putman said he was concerned about the center being torn down over the summer before jury selection in the trial of William George Davis, 36, of Hallsville, who is charged with capital murder of multiple persons.
He is accused of intentionally and knowingly causing the deaths of John Lafferty, Ronald Clark and Christopher Greenaway by introducing air into their arterial systems, according to the Aug. 28, 2018, indictment.
He is also charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder.
In December, former 114th District Court Judge Christi Kennedy said she would seek Harvey Convention Center as the site for jury selection processes.
Putman on Monday suggested the court find alternatives in light of the city of Tyler's plan to demolish the convention center later this summer.
"In the event they do tear down Harvey Hall, one suggestion I thought we could instead of having a large panel, we could have a series of smaller panels in the central jury room here or work out some kind of schedule where we summon multiple smaller panels rather than one big panel," Putman said.
Judge Austin Reeve Jackson of the 114th District Court said Putman's suggestion could be a good option, and the court is investigating alternative sites.
"We'll try to let y'all know where we are on that as quickly as possible. We did get a call from Harvey Hall who said that their plan is to start demolition much earlier than expected," Jackson said. "We are actively looking for another site, and I appreciate the suggestion on doing multiple panels. That may work just as well and may in fact be easier ultimately."
Jackson also shared a change in trial-related dates. The jury selection process is set to start on July 29, and the trial is expected to begin on Sept. 28.
Davis worked for Christus Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler for five years and was fired Feb. 15, 2018, about a week after hospital officials went to police with their concerns. Prior to that, he worked for Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview from 2011 to 2013.
Jackson, the prosecution and the defense also addressed that Jackson's mother works for Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital. However, neither the defense or prosecution saw any issue.
The Smith County District Attorney’s Office said last year it intends to seek the death penalty in Davis’ case.
Davis was arrested April 10, 2018, and remains in the Smith County Jail on bonds totaling $6.75 million, according to Smith County Jail records.