Smith County Road 289, south of Chapel Hill, is open to traffic after a two-month bridge replacement project.

County Road 289, also known as Wolfe Lane, now has a new, wider concrete bridge with railing. The road has been closed since March 16.

The bridge project is part of a federal program administered by the Texas Department of Transportation. Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said the county is only required to pay about 5 percent of the project, according to a statement from the county.

Officials have stated that the construction of a left turn lane at the intersection of State Highway 64 East and Wolfe Lane is set to begin in the fall 2022.

Texas House of Representatives District 6 Rep. Matt Schaefer visited this intersection in the fall of 2020 to meet with residents and first responders after a wreck resulted in a child and two adults being hospitalized that October.

Schaefer previously said after visiting the site, it was clear the road is dangerous and needs to be addressed.

He pushed for the Texas Department of Transportation to improve the safety of this intersection through both immediate and long-term improvements.

Even before the major 2020 accident, this intersection had been regarded as dangerous with residents seeing multiple crashes.

TxDOT updated a project application to install a left turning lane at the intersection under the Highway Safety Improvement Program.

Though funding for highways is competitive throughout the state, the TxDOT Tyler District’s project was selected, leading to the approval of the budget equaling about $1 million, Schaefer announced in July 2021.

“Safety of the traveling public is TxDOT’s top priority and this project will help address concerns at the intersection of SH 64 at Wolfe Lane,” TxDOT representative Kathi White previously said.

Previous safety improvements including lowering the speed limit to 60 mph, installing advanced warning signs, and adding flashing lights were added to the intersection to warn drivers, White said.

While the previous precautions helped, the intersection safety had to be addressed in a more lasting manner, Schaefer said. He knew receiving funding would be a challenge, but TxDOT worked to get the funds needed to install a left lane and keep drivers safe.

“This is a huge success for Chapel Hill residents, and it will save many lives in the future,” Schaefer previously said.

Updates on other Smith County road construction projects

Davis said under the same construction contract, a wooden bridge on County Road 2110 will also be replaced with a concrete bridge. That project, east of Arp, will begin next week and is expected to last about three months. County Road 2110 will be closed during the construction project and detour signs will be placed in the area.

The contractor for the projects is THK Construction, LLC, of Longview.