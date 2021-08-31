After 30 years of service, Pastor David Dykes from Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler retired this August. In honor his years of leadership, Smith County commissioners on Tuesday passed a resolution to name Aug. 31, 2021, as “Pastor David Dykes Day” in Smith County.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said Dykes and his wife, Cindy, have contributed mightily to the community and helped Green Acres Baptist Church grow into what it is today.
The resolution made by the commissioners is to commemorate Dykes' devotion to Jesus Christ and dedication to living out the tenants of the Holy Scripture, Moran said.
“I recognize wholly that their lives are but a reflection of the love, the grace and servant leadership of Jesus Christ,” he said. “All that they have done in this community for the past 30 years has not been for their glory, but for the glory of God Almighty so that others would come to know the grace of Jesus Christ and find their salvation in him alone.”
David Dykes was the sixth pastor at Green Acres Baptist Church and helped it grow through his leadership, Moran said. He has been awarded the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary Outstanding Alumnus Award in June 2021 and is often referred to as the pastor of East Texas.
He has led Green Acres Baptist Church to become the number one giving church to the Southern Baptist Mission through the Cooperative Program for more than 20 years. The church has given more than $41 million under his leadership.
Honoring him on this day allows Smith County to recognize his years of service and leadership for the last three decades and encourage the people of Smith County to continue serving each other, Moran said.
Commissioners also took some time during Tuesday's meeting to honor county employees and their years of service.
Those employees recognized include:
- Court Coordinator Juvenile Matters Patty Simmons, 30 years of service.
- Community Service Coordinator for Juvenile Services Rafael Vera, 20 years of service.
- Smith County Sheriff's Office Deputy Thomas Yarberry, five years of service.