Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran presented the draft budget for Smith County on Tuesday to provide the public with information about financial priorities, such as law enforcement and infrastructure.
The draft budget is compiled of what he believes to be the best priorities for the county, Moran said. The draft was presented to the public for their information and to get feedback early.
“Oftentimes it's nice just to compress some of the larger rocks and the larger items that are in the budget to help the public understand the direction that I, as the county budget officer, am going for during this budget,” he said.
Changes to the budget are being made daily, but Moran said it's important to present the larger changes that are planned to occur.
“I think of it as a puzzle that I'm trying to put together, and each elected official understands and knows their piece of the puzzle,” Moran said. “It's my job to put all those pieces of the puzzle together to create a picture for the county.”
The targeted tax rate in the draft budget is 33.5 cents, which is the same as the tax rate adopted in fiscal year 2021, he said.
Smith County property taxes compared to other counties is situated below other very fiscally conservative counties, he said, adding the Smith County tax rate is one of the best rates in the 254 counties.
“If we can get the use of money appropriately right in the county, then the rate will take care of itself,” Moran said.
Sales taxes remain strong in the county, he said. Economic growth leads to sales tax revenue, which in turn helps keep property taxes low.
Sales taxes for fiscal year 2022 are estimated at $21.5 million in total, up from $19 million in fiscal year 2021, he said.
The fiscal year 2022 budget has three primary areas of focus, including law enforcement salaries, support services staffing and road and bridge funding, he said.
Smith County has been working through solving jail detention vacancies, he said.
There are four ways the county plans to solve this issue, three of which are non-budgetary items and include return to eight hour shifts, recruiting and retention efforts and operational changes, he said. The fourth, which is a budget item, is increased detention officer pay, he said.
A big part of this budget's aim is to refund law enforcement, he said.
“It doubles down on our commitment to law enforcement, and further demonstrates that we will do our best for men and women who donned law enforcement uniforms in this country,” Moran said.
Overall, employee base salary increases in the budget for employees is up 4% and up 14% for law enforcement, he said.
Approximately $4.68 million is going to be put towards salary increases, approximately $3.05 million for law enforcement personnel, Moran said.
“We need to say, loudly and clearly with our numbers, that we stand behind law enforcement,” he said.
As pay for law enforcement increases, so will the pay for other individuals including some elected officials.
“What we are striving to do is make sure we are being competitive and retain good individuals, and we are just asking for grace when there's an issue missed, and if there's an issue missed then we’ll continue to try to deal with it in future budgets,” Moran said.
Roads and bridges are a long term aspect of the budget, Moran said. A portion of the tax rate, equaling 2.9436 cents, has always been dedicated to roads and bridges.
A larger amount is needed in order to adequately fund the roads and bridges, which is why bonds were used in the past, he said. The goal is to raise the amount used from taxes to five cents.
In fiscal year 2022, each penny saved from the tax rate will total approximately $1.692 million, he said.
This year, vehicle requests are higher than they have been in the past, he said. Officials took into consideration things like mileage, age, use, condition and history of vehicles to see what vehicles should be invested in.
A total of 37 vehicles will be added to the fleet, totaling $1.757 million.
The draft budget also includes personnel requests and proposals.
Support services will be strengthened by adding four people to facilities services, one to human resources and one to purchasing, Moran said. These individuals support all of the county. As the county grows, so does the need for these people.
In total, 14 new positions are currently added in this budget, he said.
The official budget will be voted on Sept. 7, but more public hearings for input are expected.
Other things covered in the meeting included:
- County commissioners announced that the 475th Judicial District Court will be in Smith County on Jan. 1, 2023.
- Road improvements to County Road 442, County Road 366 and County Road 369
- Final plat on both Vista Del Sol Phase 1, precinct 3 and final plat of Twains View Addition re-plat, lot 1, precinct 3