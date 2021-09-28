Smith County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to invest $4.5 million into local hospitals and emergency rooms. The funding equals 10% of the American Rescue Plan Act money the county received.
Both UT Health East Texas and Christus Trinity Mother Frances will receive $2 million to help them retain their staff and fight COVID-19.
The three emergency rooms, Exceptional Healthcare Tyler, Hospitality Health ER and Tyler Complete Care, located in Smith County will also receive $100,000 each. These emergency rooms have been working on the frontline of COVID-19 and have been experiencing staff shortages as well.
The money will go towards local nurses and other healthcare staff who are closely involved in treating patients with COVID-19, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.
Moran added that the county recognizes and supports all health care workers and would give compensation to all of them if possible.
“Our approach here is to help retain local staff critical to treating patients with COVID-19, where there is a critical supply shortage by rewarding them for continuing to work in Smith County facilities over the next two months rather than chase contract work outside of the County.”
Helping the hospitals gives commissioners the opportunity to recognize all the loyal, hardworking health care workers who have stayed throughout the pandemic, Vicki Briggs, CEO of UT Health East Texas, said.
While it may not solve the problem of staff shortages completely, it will make a large statement that the county supports them, Briggs said.
Caregivers who have been working with COVID-19 patients around the clock are carrying the burden of their deaths, Jason Proctor, president of Christus Trinity Mother Frances, said. Anything the county could do would be greatly appreciated.
“Our staff has not backed down. They’re not going to back down,” Proctor said. “This is something to say that we stand behind you,”
Both hospitals have created specific incentive plans unique to them along with additional parameters put in place by the county. To receive funds from the retention compensation staff must qualify. Those qualified will receive compensation over the months of Oct. and Nov.
The types of medical staff that the funding would be given to as incentives include Registered Nurses, Licensed Vocational Nurses, Respiratory Therapists, Nursing Assistants, Patient Care Techs, EMS Paramedics and EMTs. Christus would also include its Flight for Life RNs.
Commissioners also discussed uses for the remaining ARPA funds and received direction about how to proceed. Items included in the discussion were broadband, jail expansion possibilities, mental health, radio systems, and other projects to look into.
These projects will be brought up again at a future commissioners meeting.