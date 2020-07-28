After conflicting protests turned violent Sunday in downtown Tyler, Smith County officials said only one of the groups requested use of the square, but others are able to visit as the venue is a public space.
Hank Gilbert, a Democrat running for Congress against Republican incumbent Louie Gohmert, hosted a rally on the downtown square against federal agents coming into Portland, Oregon, and taking people into unmarked vehicles. On the same day, a Back the Blue Rally started at 12:30 p.m. on the downtown square.
As the events collided, arguments began as one person was choked, a woman said she was punched and Gilbert’s campaign manager was cut in the face, bleeding and said someone took his phone. The Trump supporters say they were provoked.
According to a statement from Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, Gilbert’s campaign manager Ryan Miller requested an application to reserve use of the square and it was then approved. His application was the only one received for Sunday.
“An approved application ensures that groups have access to electricity and provides notice of the event to the county administration and to others in the community who may be interested in gathering at the same time,” Moran said.
He noted that the application is not considered a permit and does not provide exclusive use of the square. Moran said those planning an activity should contact Public Information Officer Casey Murphy regarding the availability of any date and time and fill out an application for intended use, which can be found at smith-county.com/residents/reserve-county-facility.
Moran said groups wanting to use the square as a gathering spot should review Gov. Greg Abbott’s COVID-19 executive orders relating to public gatherings.
On Tuesday, Nancy Nichols, one of the people injured on Sunday, asked the Smith County Commissioners Court to take additional precautions to prevent violence that occurred on Sunday. She said she and husband, Mike, attended the Gilbert rally to register people to vote.
However, during the altercation, she was punched in her left breast. She noted that there were several obscenities being shouted prior to and during the violence.
“I want you to look at me. I’m (5-foot-3). I weigh maybe 120, and I’m 65 years old,” Nichols said. “How proud are you that happened on your watch?”
She said the situation was preventable and asked the county to not overlap events, have increased police presence and create a stage on the square to protect people and equipment.
In response to Nichols’ public comment, Precinct 4 Commissioner JoAnn Hampton said she hated that the violence happened. She also noted that Smith County only received one event application and the square is a public place.
“I was downtown. I was scheduled to speak (at Gilbert’s rally),” Hampton said. “I saw what was going on, I turned around and went home because I knew it was not going to be the place for us to be. If people don’t want to hear what you have to say, you need to take the necessary precautions to protect the people that you’ve invited to the event and just leave. Schedule another event.”
She said the commissioners court did what it was supposed to do and approved one event, which was Gilbert’s rally.
“We can’t stop people from showing up,” Hampton said. “What we can do is vote. If you practice what you preach, go vote and the changes that are necessary. The court did what it was supposed to do. The judge only approved Hank Gilbert.”
Hampton noted that Precinct 1 Constable Bobby Garmon was out of town, but the Tyler Police Department was present on Sunday.
Tyler Police Chief Jimmy Toler said officers were on the scene to deescalate the altercation.
“Everyone (present) had the potential for protesters and counter protesters. We hope they keep distance and we make sure nothing happens. When it does we have a speedy response to make sure nothing additional happens,” Toler said. “Yesterday, when the pushing and shoving started, officers were on scene to stop it and it seemed to deescalate quickly.”
John Anderson contributed to this report.