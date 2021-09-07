On Tuesday, Smith County Commissioners made resolutions to honor Vietnam veterans and remember the events that took place on Sept. 11, twenty years ago.
The first resolution proclaimed September 11, 2021, as Vietnam War Commemorative Pinning Day to honor all Vietnam-era veteran military service members and to help strengthen East Texas community-based resources for veterans, military and their families.
“I believe all veterans deserve recognition,” Yvonne Munn, a retired Army veteran, said. “When you see a veteran with a hat on, thank them for their service because it’s very important.”
Munn added that Vietnam veterans did not get recognized when they came home and they deserve recognition for what they did for our country.
Munn also spoke on 9/11 and its significance. “We will never forget 9/11. That's something that’s ingrained in our minds and our hearts. For the people we lost that day, the three buildings that were destroyed, we will always remember that,” she said.
On Saturday, Sept. 11, there will be a Vietnam veteran pinning ceremony from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Tyler (located at 13592 TX-31).
This ceremony will honor all Vietnam-era military service members who were on active duty between November 1, 1955, and May 15, 1975, regardless of where they served.
Jessilyn Edwards, an ambassador at Humana, said she has been wanting to host a Vietnam veteran recognition ceremony for a while now because they deserve to be honored for everything that they went through.
Edwards added that her husband is in the service so it is something really personal and close to her heart, especially because she sees the challenges her husband faces with coming back home.
She wants to be able to provide veterans at the ceremony with resources as well. She said that she could not imagine an older veteran trying to navigate the system alone, it was even difficult for her husband to do.
“It's gonna be a resource fair and it's also going to be just a day of honoring our veterans and just being able to have a space for them to get resources in just one spot and feel like the country and community knows that they're there,” Edwards said.
The second resolution proclaimed Sept. 11, 2021, as National Day of Service and Remembrance.
Commissioner of Precinct 2 Cary Nix read the resolution stating that this day is to honor the people who lost their lives and were injured in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and also recognize those who rose to service to aid those in need or to defend the United States.
“Hundreds of thousands of brave men and women continue to serve every day having answered the call of duty as members of the armed forces, with some having given their lives or suffered injuries to defend the security of America and defend further terrorist attacks,” Nix read.
This resolution will be provided to Justice Sam Griffith who is heading an event on Sept. 11 at 7:30 a.m. at the square in downtown Tyler in remembrance on 9/11, Nathaniel Moran, Smith County judge said.
Several agencies will be involved in the event, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Tyler Police Department among them. The event will include several speakers, one of which being Moran.