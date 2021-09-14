Smith County commissioners on Tuesday approved a 10-year tax abatement agreement with Trane Technologies, one of Tyler's largest businesses and community supporters, which has been around for 65 years.
During winter storm Uri in February, a building at the Trane facility collapsed. To fix this, Trane plans to invest up to $77 million to construct a new 190,000-square-foot building and assembly line, Dr. Felecia Herndon, Executive Vice President/Finance of the Tyler Economic Development Council, said.
Herndon added that Train is committed to retaining all 400 jobs that were in the building prior to the collapse. They will also be rebuilding four assembly lines along with adding an additional three. Investing in this rebuild will improve internal and external material flow as well as improve labor productivity, she said.
Trane has also received a 10-year tieried tax abatement agreement from the City of Tyler. The City agreed to three years at 100%, two years at 80%, two years at 60%, two years at 40% and one year at 20%.
Ted Crabtree, Trane vice president of operations, said that he is grateful for the county and their help during the challenges in the last few months. He added that “The community support has been great.”
“We’ve had a lot of activity on the site and do appreciate everybody's understanding for what we had to get done in a very short period of time,” Crabtree said.
While the collapse is not the way they initially anticipated to make an investment in the Tyler facilities, they are grateful that this investment will push them towards another generational investment with the community, Crabtree said.
Trane anticipates the project being completed by January of this year.
“We want to be a great community partner for the next 65 years,” Crabtree said.