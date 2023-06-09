Smith County Clerk Karen Phillips and her son Derek have both multimillion-dollar lawsuits against Smith County in connection with a March 28 traffic stop that both of them have been accused of interfering with deputies' public duties.
Karen Phillips, 65, of Tyler, was booked into the Smith County Jail April 4 on a charge of interfering with public duties and released the same day.
She allegedly interfered with the arrest of her son Derek Phillips, who is accused of interfering when Smith County deputies tried to pull Cody Voss over for having his tail lights out, according to the sheriff's office.
