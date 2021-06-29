With no significant updates since 2008, Smith County Commissioners Court approved animal control ordinances on Tuesday.
Amber Greene, animal control and shelter supervisor, presented multiple reasons to the court why the animal control ordinances needed to be updated.
Updating the ordinance will keep the community safe, provide more structure as the population rises in Smith County, hold animal owners more accountable and acknowledge issues to move towards solutions, Greene said.
New definitions will be added for bite, microchip and shelter, she said. Defining shelter is essential because it has not been clearly defined by the state, leading to a lack of clarity on what qualifies as a shelter.
“If we can define shelter, it would help us in educating the public,” Greene said.
Notarized voluntary statements, including an image or recording with a date and stamp and proof that the animal is owned by a Smith County resident, are now also accepted as evidence of an animal violating the ordinance, she said.
Other things added to the ordinance include registration with the state of Texas and Smith County Animal Control if a person possesses a dangerous dog or animal, and more information on exposure and quarantine related to rabies.
Commissioners also passed a request by John Shoemaker, Smith County Jail administrator, for approval of an agreement between Smith County and Tech Friends, Inc. for inmate mail handling and processing.
The agreement with Tech Friends Inc. would allow the jail to send inmate mail to them in Arkansas where it will be scanned for inmates to access on kiosks or tablets in their cells, he said. This would limit the amount of contraband.
“Over the last month or two we’ve had several instances where they’re coming up with something new where they soak paper in a chemical substance, ship it into the mail, it comes into our facility and it’s introduced to our inmates,” he said. “We cannot tell if the paper is soaked or not with the chemical, so inmates are able to get it and induce it into their bodies."
This is an issue that the sheriff's office want to ratify.
Processing mail this way will also reduce the time it takes to process everything, deliver it to the inmates and search it, Shoemaker said. Every day, the jail receives about 1,000 pieces of mail.
Additionally, commissioners approved to consider a grant application to the Texas Judicial Commission on Mental Health. This grant is for the Community Diversion Pilot Program.
“This program will divert defendants with serious mental illness who are charged with non-violent misdemeanor offenses,” Thomas Wilson, an assistant district attorney said.
The grant is effective beginning Sept.1 this year through Aug. 30, 2023, Wilson said. The county hopes to find out if the grant is received before the September date.
County commissioners also recognized employees who have served the county for numerous years at the meeting.
Among the individuals recognized was Smith County Sheriff Deputy Lenard Spurling. He was present at the meeting and honored for his 15 years of service by 321st District Judge Robert Wilson.
“This gentleman knows how to do law enforcement,” Wilson said. “He is a true community servant and has a servant’s heart in everything he does.”
Other members that were celebrated but were not able to attend court today include:
- 30 years: Bennie McGee, road and bridge department
- 25 years: Karen Hisel, district clerk’s office
- 15 years: Tommy Parham, road and bridge department, Roy Goodman and Jennifer Stockwell, sheriff’s office
- 10 years: Bryan Jiral, district attorney’s office
- 5 years: David Fry, juvenile services, Wayne Simmons Jr., road and bridge department, Ronald Simmons Jr., sheriff’s office.