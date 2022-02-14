Jacksonville’s newest coffee shop on Monday received a visit from a famous native daughter.
Country Music Star Lee Ann Womack posted on her Facebook page that she stopped at Neighbor’s Coffee for a Valentine’s Day cup of joe.
“Happy Valentine’s Day to me! My first time to the new coffee shop in my little hometown,” read the post in which Womack also checked in at the coffee shop. “Beautiful!”
Neighbors Coffee shared Womack’s post shortly after and thanking her for visiting.
“A new friendly face in the shop today! Thanks for stopping by,” Neighbors’ post read.
Womack has been nominated for several Grammy awards, won several Academy of Country Music awards and won Billboard Music Awards' Song of the Year for “I Hope You Dance.” She has sold more than six million albums.
Womack, who graduated from Jacksonville High School in 1984, has released nine studio albums and two compilations. Four of her studio albums have received a gold certification or higher by the Recording Industry Association of America.