An East Texas councilman called for death with a noose in a since-deleted tweet.
A Rusk City Council member, who has started a campaign challenging Gov. Greg Abbott, is facing backlash after tweeting a photo of a noose and calling for violence.
In a screenshot captured by the Huffington Post, Martin Holsome, who has served on the Rusk City Council since 2018, tweeted on Jan. 15 with the noose photo that "Once more for those of you who don’t understand... Starting in D.C. - let ’em hang by the neck until they are dead, dead DEAD!!!”
Since the tweet was posted, links to Holsome's tweet state that "this Tweet violated Twitter Rules." When searching for his Twitter account, the social media site shows the account has been deleted.
In a Jan. 7 tweet, the Huffington Post also showed Holsome tweeted an image of a noose stating, "Starting in Washington D.C."
In a statement on Sunday, the Texas GOP condemned political violence, especially those made by Holsome.
“I personally find any depictions of a noose disgusting and despicable. Martin Holsome’s language is horrifying," Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West said. "Calling for lynching is mortifying to any decent American.”
The Tyler Morning Telegraph featured Holsome as an "unconventional politicians" in a 2018 feature.
Holsome won his city council race by one vote, according to the Tyler Paper article featuring his journey into politics.
Holsome is independent logging contractor who grew up in Rusk and became passionate about helping his small hometown grow through a "Small Town USA" initiative, the previous story stated.
“Basically, Small Town USA is an initiative to get people out doing something and get them doing something other than texting or playing on their phones,” Holsome said in the Tyler Paper article. “Our town has got so much potential and it’s too much of a sweet spot to go to ruin … I remember what it was and I want it to be that way again.”
In the article, Holsome said he spent time in jail in his youth, including burglary and criminal mischief charges due to a late night party at a warehouse.
He said became a part of the city council in 2018 because of his love for Rusk and improving downtown, businesses and local pride.
His current term on the Rusk city council is set to end in 2022.
The statement reiterated the Texas GOP does not support political violence.
"We have consistently condemned the leftist violence that ravaged the nation last summer and again in early January," the state GOP said. "We have always been consistent in this principle.
Holsome also has a Facebook page dedicated to his conservative campaign to challenge Abbott. On Friday, a post from Holsome for Texas 2022 stated Facebook issued a permanent ban for Holsome's personal account.
"We're really fixing to kick this campaign into high gear. Facebook has managed to issue a permanent ban on Martin Holsome's personal page," the Facebook post stated in part. "Now, more than ever, we need major online support for name recognition. Blast the news feed with hashtags using his name. Share old posts as well."
Huffington Post cites other multiple social media posts of Holsome displaying far-right beliefs. The article states he supports far-right extremist groups including the Proud Boys and Boogaloo Bois.
On the morning of Jan. 6 ahead of the U.S. Capitol riots, he posted a meme on his campaign Facebook account of crowds of people in Washington D.C. The words, "Not a single altercation, broken window or destroyed business...because we don’t act like that," portrayed the image as the protests of the election results at the U.S. Capitol in 2021.
Facebook's fact-checking service revealed the image was from 2018 showing crowds from "March For Our Lives" gun control demonstration that was organized by high school students.
According to the Huffington Post article, Holsome did not respond to their request for comment.