Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Check out these five picks below in the Tyler area.
Tyler Comic Con: This weekend Tyler Comic Con is back. Featuring numerous guests, vendors, cosplay and family fun this year's Comic Con is sure to be a great time. The event will be held at the Cascades Country Club from Oct. 9 to 10 at 10a.m. to 5 p.m. To buy tickets and learn more Click here. Ticket prices will increase at the door.
Oktoberfest at Tyler Downtown Square: Held in Conjunction with Hit the Bricks this Saturday, Oktoberfest will have fun for individuals and families. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the event will be open for people to shop, listen to music, eat and join in on the festivities. There will also be a local beer and wine garden featuring favorites from ETX Brewing and True Vine.
Fright Night at Gleaux car wash: This Friday and Saturday Gleaux Car Wash (2412 Oak Creek Blvd) will be hosting Fright Nights from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Come out for frights, thrills and a clean car. Gleaux Car Wash will be hosting a Fright Night each weekend in Oct., and this weekend's theme is circus freaks. Cost is $30 per car.
Lindale Countryfest: On Saturday at the Pickers Pavilion (205 E. North St.) from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. visit Countryfest for lots of fall fun. It will be a day filled with festivities such as live music, karaoke, vendors, classic car, truck, jeep and bike show, an auction and more. Numerous children's activities like pony rides, laser tag and carnival games will also be included.
Corkscrew Wine Run: This Saturday in downtown Bullard come participate in a 10k, 5k or half mile and taste the wine M6 Winery has to offer. Race day registration and packet pick up begins at 6:30 a.m. at the Bullard downtown square (S. Phillips St. Bullard, Tx). To register for the run now click here. For more information about the run click here