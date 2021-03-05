A story on page 1A in Friday’s print edition about school board elections incorrectly stated information regarding the Lindale ISD school board election. It should have said Lindale ISD has Place 3, Place 5, Place 6 and Place 7 open for election.
Rodney Whiddon and incumbent Ragan Burgess are running for Place 3, which is a two year unexpired term. Incumbent Mike Combs is running unopposed for Place 5, incumbent Donny Williams is running unopposed for Place 6 and incumbent Brooks Beeler is running unopposed for Place 7.